Deputy dead, 3 officers and 1 civilian injured after shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – One El Paso County Sheriff's deputy is dead and three other law enforcement officers and one civilian were injured in a shooting after they made contact with a motor vehicle theft suspect in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon. Authorities confirm the suspect is dead and no other suspects are at large.

Two of the injured officers are with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The third, who is currently in surgery, is with the Colorado Springs Police Department. The civilian who was injured has not been identified.

The deputy who was killed has been identified Micah Flick, 34, an 11-year veteran of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened in the area of Galley Road and Murray Boulevard around 4 p.m. The area of the shooting is close to several apartment complexes and a shopping center. Authorities have released very few details surrounding the events that led to the shooting.

Monday's incident marks the 10th law enforcement officer to have been shot and third to have been killed in the duty in Colorado since Dec. 31. Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish was killed in a shooting in Douglas County early on New Year’s Eve, and Heath Gumm, an Adams County deputy, was shot and killed late last month.

Deputy Flick is survived by a wife a 7-year-old twins. Monday marked his anniversary with the office.

