LAFAYETTE, Colo. - The Denver area is paying tribute to slain Adams County deputy Heath Gumm today.

A procession began at I-25 and Highway 7 and ended at Flatirons Community Church, where Gumm's memorial service is set to take place.

The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Gumm, 31, was shot and killed after responding to an assault call in Thornton on the night of Jan. 24.