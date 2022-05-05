Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Names of 16 firefighters who died on duty added to Colorado Fallen Firefighter Memorial wall

Service planned for Saturday
Volunteer firefighters
Scripps National
Volunteer firefighters
Posted at 12:27 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 14:28:23-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Sixteen firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty will be honored on Saturday after their names were added to the Colorado Fallen Firefighter Memorial wall in Lakewood.

Each May, the Colorado Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors the firefighters who died while protecting lives and property. The 16 names have been etched into the wall, bringing the total to 166 names.

Saturday's memorial will start at 11 a.m. at the Lakewood Cultural Center, located at 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood, following a procession at 10 a.m. The event will end across the street at the memorial site just off W. Virginia Avenue in Belmar Park.

The memorial is a bronze, life-sized statue that shows a firefighter helping a fallen comrade while two others continue to fight a fire. According to the foundation, "this signifies the necessity to complete the mission even while feeling the concern and grief for a comrade."

The service will honor the following firefighters:

  1. Byron Livengood, Southwest Adams Colorado Fire, Jan. 2, 1950 
  2. Henry P. Miller, Southwest Adams Colorado Fire, Jan. 2, 1950
  3. Charles Albrandt, Poudre Fire Authority, July 29, 2019
  4. Kenneth Jones, Summit County Fire, Dec. 7, 2019
  5. Troy Jackson, South Metro Fire Rescue, Dec. 16, 2019
  6. John F. Bennett, Grand Junction Fire, June 19, 1973
  7. Craig Moilanen, North Metro Fire Rescue, Oct. 8, 2015
  8. George M. Helfer, Denver Fire, Dec. 21, 2019
  9. Dan Moran, West Metro Fire Rescue, Feb. 7, 2020
  10. David L. Novotny, Denver Fire, Nov. 27, 2020
  11. David A. Sagel, Westminster Fire, Jan. 24, 2021
  12. Richard J. Pula, Denver Fire, March 1, 2021
  13. Anthony F. Palato, South Metro Fire Rescue, Sept. 15, 2021
  14. Jeffery J. Billingsley, Denver Fire, Sept. 20, 2021
  15. Darcy S. Stallings, Yuma Fire, Oct. 21, 2021
  16. Larry Wyant, Joes Fire, Oct. 26, 2021
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360indepthweather.png

Denver7 360 | In-Depth reports

Denver in May | How near-perfect weather can turn on a dime