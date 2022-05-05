Names of 16 firefighters who died on duty added to Colorado Fallen Firefighter Memorial wall

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Sixteen firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty will be honored on Saturday after their names were added to the Colorado Fallen Firefighter Memorial wall in Lakewood.

Each May, the Colorado Fallen Firefighters Foundation honors the firefighters who died while protecting lives and property. The 16 names have been etched into the wall, bringing the total to 166 names.

Saturday's memorial will start at 11 a.m. at the Lakewood Cultural Center, located at 470 S. Allison Parkway in Lakewood, following a procession at 10 a.m. The event will end across the street at the memorial site just off W. Virginia Avenue in Belmar Park.

The memorial is a bronze, life-sized statue that shows a firefighter helping a fallen comrade while two others continue to fight a fire. According to the foundation, "this signifies the necessity to complete the mission even while feeling the concern and grief for a comrade."

The service will honor the following firefighters:

