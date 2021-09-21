Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Denver firefighter dies while on duty

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
Ambulance
Posted at 7:51 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 09:51:05-04

DENVER — A 42-year-old technician with the Denver Fire Department died while on duty on Monday.

In a press release, the department said the man had an apparent cardiac event at work and was transported to a hospital. He was pronounced deceased at 4 p.m.

The technician has not been identified.

"The entire Denver Fire Department is reeling from this loss, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our brother who passed away," said Fire Chief Desmond Fulton.

No other information was available Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather