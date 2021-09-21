Denver firefighter dies while on duty

DENVER — A 42-year-old technician with the Denver Fire Department died while on duty on Monday.

In a press release, the department said the man had an apparent cardiac event at work and was transported to a hospital. He was pronounced deceased at 4 p.m.

The technician has not been identified.

"The entire Denver Fire Department is reeling from this loss, and we extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our brother who passed away," said Fire Chief Desmond Fulton.

No other information was available Tuesday morning.