Yuma volunteer firefighter dies in crash with semi-truck

DENVER – A firefighter with Yuma’s volunteer fire department died after a crash Thursday evening involving a semi-truck, officials confirmed.

Darcy Stallings, who had been with the Yuma Volunteer Fire Department for nine years, according to the city, died after the crash just before 6 p.m. Thursday on Yuma County Road G between CR40 and CR30.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time,” the city said in a social media post. “Darcy was a highly respected firefighter who volunteered for the City of Yuma’s Volunteer Fire Department for 9 years and will be deeply missed.”

Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Master Trooper Gary Cutler said Stallings died at the scene after crashing the GMC Sierra he was driving into the back of the semi-truck. CSP said both vehicles were southbound on County Road G at the time.

After the crash, the GMC caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames, according to CSP. Cutler said CSP believes Stallings was responding to a fire call but said it was unclear whether the vehicle had lights and sirens on at the time.

Cutler said speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash. The 48-year-old Holyoke man driving the semi-truck was not injured.

The Yuma Fireman’s Association posted on Facebook Friday that Stallings’s funeral services would be held Tuesday at the Yuma County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m.