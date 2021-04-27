Man accused of causing deadly crash near 32nd and Lowell formally charged

DENVER – Prosecutors have formally charged a man with vehicular homicide and multiple counts of assault in connection with a crash he is accused of causing in a busy area of Denver that killed a man and seriously injured the man’s daughter earlier this month.

Patrick Layden, 49, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of vehicular homicide, and one count of vehicular assault in connection with the crash that killed Bradley Brubaker, 46, and injured his daughter on the afternoon of Saturday, April 10 near the intersections of 32nd Ave. and N. Lowell Blvd.

According to a probable cause statement for his arrest, Layden was driving an Acura SUV westbound on 32nd and was speeding. He allegedly passed a vehicle over a double yellow line, ran a red light at Lowell and crashed into a Subaru driven by Brubaker, who died at the scene and whose daughter was hospitalized.

The force of the crash led to seven other vehicles being damaged. The Office of the Medical Examiner found Brubaker’s cause of death to be multiple blunt force injuries. A GoFundMe page for the family has already raised nearly $140,000.

“We appreciate the efforts the prosecutors are making in this case and we support the charges being brought against the defendant. We are grateful for all the community support and continue to ask for privacy at this time,” the Brubaker family said in a statement Tuesday.

Layden is next due in court on Wednesday.

