Family identifies man killed Saturday in Denver crash

DENVER — Family has identified the man killed in a crash Saturday at a busy intersection in Denver.

The crash happened around noon at the intersection of West 32nd Avenue and North Lowell Boulevard. On Monday, family identified the victim as Brad Brubaker.

His daughter was also involved in the two-car crash. Police said the child is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Brubaker's family released the following statement:

"We are completely heartbroken and devastated about the loss of Brad Brubaker. Right now, we are focusing all of our energy on Brad’s daughter and her healing. Thank you to everyone in the community, first responders, and the hospital staff for all they have done to support our family. We are asking for privacy at this time so we can grieve and heal."

Anyone who's interested in helping support the family can donate to a GoFundMe page has been set up by friends.

Denver City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval says she's planning to follow up with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure regarding traffic calming measures.

My statement regading the tragic accident that took place on 32nd abs Lowell this weekend. pic.twitter.com/LTq97776wO — Amanda P. Sandoval (@sandovalcd1) April 12, 2021

Patrick Layden, 49, is being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide at the Denver City Jail.

Police believe he was speeding in an Acura SUV westbound on West 32nd Avenue, passed a vehicle against a double yellow line, ran a red light at the intersection of North Lowell Boulevard and crashed into Brubaker's Subaru, which was going northbound on Lowell, according to probable cause statement.

The force of the impact moved both vehicles to the west of the intersection where seven parked vehicles were struck as well, according to police. No one else was hurt.