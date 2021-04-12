Police ID suspect in deadly crash at 32nd and Lowell in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver identified Monday the suspect arrested following a deadly crash at the intersection of 32nd and Lowell Saturday.

Patrick Layden, 49, is being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide at the Denver City Jail.

The two-vehicle crash at the busy Denver intersection around noon took the life of a man and put a child in the hospital. Police said the child is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Police believe Layden — in a Acura SUV — was speeding westbound on West 32nd Avenue, passed a vehicle against a double yellow line, ran a red light at the intersection of North Lowell Boulevard, and crashed into a Subaru, which was going northbound on Lowell, according to probable cause statement.

Police said the force of the impact moved both vehicles to the west of the intersection where seven parked vehicles were struck as well.

The male driver of the Subaru, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The juvenile passenger in the Subaru was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

