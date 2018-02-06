10 Colorado officers shot, 3 killed in the line of duty over past 5 weeks



DENVER — It has been a difficult time for Colorado law enforcement agencies over the past five weeks. Ten officers have been shot in the line of duty in three separate incidents since Dec. 31, three of which were fatal.

The latest shooting occurred in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon and killed El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick. Three other officers — two deputies and a Colorado Springs Police officer — were injured.

The vehicle theft suspect police were attempting to contact when the shooting occurred is dead.

Monday’s shooting comes just two days after the Adams County Sheriff’s Officer laid to rest one of their own. Funeral services for Heath Gumm, an Adams County deputy, were held in Lafayette Friday.

Gumm was shot and killed in an altercation with a suspect in Thornton the night of Jan. 24. The 31-year-old Deputy and another officer were responding to an assault call when the shooting occurred.

About three weeks prior to the Thornton shooting, another Colorado deputy was killed by gunfire. Douglas County Deputy Zack Parrish was killed in a shootout early on New Year’s Eve.

Four other officers and two civilians were also injured before the shooter was killed.

The apparent rise in officer shootings has Colorado's governor concerned.

Gov. John Hickenlooper released a statement Monday, saying the recent shootings are "a grave impact."

A senseless act of violence has claimed the life of another member of Colorado’s law enforcement family. Late this afternoon, we learned that El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Micah Flick was killed, two other deputies were injured, as was a Colorado Springs police officer and two bystanders. With the recent loss of now three deputies and many others injured, there’s no denying the grave impact this sequence of shootings is having on our state. We will once more come together to provide sympathy and strength for the deputy’s loved ones and pray for the recovery of those injured; however, we also must come together and say enough is enough. We want each officer, every deputy, to know we are grateful for their service.

It’s not clear what could be contributing to the dramatic rise in the number of Colorado officers shot in the line of duty, which comes amid a national decrease in officer fatalities.