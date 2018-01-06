Lakewood boy writes moving letter to Deputy Zackari Parrish's family

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- How much can be said by a 7-year-old boy with colored pencils? Quite a lot.

Zachary Armas was aware of the news coverage regarding Douglas County Deputy Zachary Parrish, and it struck a nerve.

"An officer died because he was protecting all of us," the boy said. "So I just decided to write him a letter."

And so he went to work — colored pencils in hand.

It's a single piece of paper containing just 42 words and a drawn American flag. The letter reads:

Hello my name is Zac Armas. My grandfather was a Douglas County Sheriff and I’m grateful for Officer Zachari (sic) Parrish service. I’m also thankful for the officers that put there (sic) life on the line for my safety. May God bless his family.

"It definitely made me cry a little," Zachary’s mom said. "It’s touching."

"I feel bad for the mom and the kids because now they don’t get to see him at all," Zachary said.

In the letter he mentions his family’s connection to the DougCo Sheriff's Office. His great-grandfather, Wayne Bryant, was a sergeant in the department. He died while on duty of medical complications in 1978.

"I know he’d be proud and I know he’s up there talking to Zack Parrish and telling him what an amazing human being he is too," Zach’s mom told Denver7.

During our interview, Zach decided to draw another piece for the Parrish family. It was an American flag flying over Zack, his wife, and his two daughters.

"I wanted them to know that no matter what happens you will always be the best because your daddy is watching over you," Zach said.

The letter and the drawing will be delivered to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, to be given to the Parrish family.

