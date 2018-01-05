Funeral for slain Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish to be held today

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. – A funeral service will be held Friday in Highlands Ranch for slain Douglas County Deputy Zackari Parrish.

Parrish was one of five law enforcement officers who were shot by 37-year-old Matthew Riehl at a Douglas County apartment during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Three other Douglas County deputies were injured, as was a Castle Rock police officer.

Parrish’s funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Cherry Hills Community Church, 3900 Grace Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

Denver7 will have live coverage of the procession and funeral online and on TV.

Funeral procession

An 18-mile stretch of northbound I-25 will be closed between approximately 8:30 a.m. and noon Friday for Parrish’s funeral procession. Deputies said drivers should expect long delays and use alternate routes to get to where they need to go Friday morning.

A motorcade will follow the family procession to Cherry Hills Community Church before the ceremony to honor his memory begins. The following rolling closures will take place:

Northbound on I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway to Lincoln Avenue

Westbound on Lincoln, then University, to Wildcat Reserve Parkway

Southbound from Wildcat Reserve Parkway to Grace Boulevard

Westbound on Grace Boulevard to Cherry Hills Community Church

Anyone who wants to watch the funeral procession and motorcade is asked to use the sidewalks along Lincoln and University on the route.

What to know if you plan to attend the funeral

The public is asked to arrive early as parking and seating are limited. No public entry will be allowed into the venue after 10:45 a.m., an official with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Once you enter, please wait to be seated by an usher.

The sheriff’s office asks that you refrain from bringing bags inside the church. If you must bring a bag, they must be clear or see-through. Any other bags will be subject to inspection and may not be allowed inside the ceremony.

Cell phones or any other small recording devices will not be allowed into the ceremony, per a request from the family.

Space is limited, so officials are asking that only people who know the family attend the service. Anyone else can watch the funeral live on Denver7 or thedenverchannel.com.