BRIGHTON, Colo. — The daughter of a 69-year-old Federal Heights man whose remains were found inside his home last week appeared in an Adams County court Tuesday, where she was formally advised of the charges against her.

Dayna Jennings, 44, is being charged with first-degree murder in the death of her father, William Mussack. Prosecutors are also charging her with a felony count of tampering with a deceased body.

Police discovered Mussack’s remains Wednesday morning during a search of the family’s Federal Heights home in the 10000 block of Eliot Circle.

Jennings shared the home with her father. Police arrested her shortly after his remains were discovered.

The 69-year-old man was reported missing by concerned family members two weeks before Federal Heights Police and Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents served a search warrant at the home.

It's not clear where inside the residence or in what condition Mussack’s remains were in at the time they were uncovered.

Members of the Adams County Coroner’s Office were seen wearing masks and hazmat protection as they entered the home.

The cause and manner of Mussack’s death are still under investigation.

Jennings could face the death penalty if she is convicted. She remains in the Adams County Jail.