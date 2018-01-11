Daughter arrested for murder after father's remains found in shared Federal Heights home

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — The daughter of a 69-year-old Federal Heights man whose remains were found inside his home Wednesday was arrested for his murder, Federal Heights police announced Thursday.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office identified the remains as belonging to William Mussack, 69, of Federal Heights.

His daughter, 44-year-old Dayna Jennings, was arrested on first-degree murder charges and booked into the Adams County Jail.

Police say Jennings lived with her father at the home were police uncovered his remains. The cause and manner of Mussack’s death are still under investigation.

Police were investigating his disappearance when officers and agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation served a search warrant at the family's home in the 10000 block of Eliot Circle.

It's not clear where inside the residence or in what condition Mussack’s remains were in at the time they were uncovered.

Members of the Adams County Coroner’s Office were seen wearing masks and hazmat protection as they entered the home.

Mussack’s family members reported him missing on Dec. 28, expressing concern for his welfare during multiple interviews with police. He was last seen in early December, his family said.

Jennings remains in the Adams County Jail.