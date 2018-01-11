Human remains found in Federal Heights home amid missing person investigation

Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:43PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Human remains were found during an execution of a search warrant inside a Federal Heights home Wednesday afternoon.
The unidentified remains were found amid a search for a missing Federal Heights man. Police, looking into a missing person case from Dec. 28, 2017, obtained the warrant to search the home in the 10000 block of Eliot Circle sometime before Wednesday's operation.
According to a police press release, family members of a Federal Heights resident contacted the police department back in late December to file a missing person report.
The family told investigators they had lost contact with the unidentified man sometime in early December. They expressed concern for the man's welfare during multiple interviews with police, the release read.
Wednesday morning, about two weeks after the report was filed, detectives with the Federal Heights Police along with agents from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the home.
It's not clear where inside the home or in what condition the remains were in at the time they were uncovered. Members of the Adams County Coroner’s Office were seen entering the home covered in hazmat protection and wearing masks.
Neither the name of the missing person nor the identity of the remains found inside the home was released. Police have yet to positively link Wednesday's discovery to the missing person case.