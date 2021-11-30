Three 16-year-olds charged in shooting outside Hinkley High School in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Three 16-year-old students were formally charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, on Tuesday in connection to the shooting outside Hinkley High School on Nov. 19.

All three students — identified as Larry Renee Jefferson, Dalen Lenale Brewer, and Diego Flores — were arrested within a few days of the shooting, and were charged as adults in the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

The charges stem from a shooting in the school's parking lot around noon on Nov. 19. A school resource officer and security officer were already at the school and responded to the area, where they found two students with gunshot wounds, according to arrest affidavits for the students. The students were transported to a hospital and police learned one other teen had self-transported to a hospital.

The three students, only identified as a 16-year-old from APS Avenues, a 17-year-old female from Hinkley, and a 17-year-old male from Hinkley, did not have injuries that were life-threatening.

The three suspects face multiple charges, including attempted murder and bringing a weapon on school grounds.

Jefferson, Brewer, and Flores were all charged with:



4 counts of attempted first-degree murder

Count of first-degree assault

Count of second-degree assault

Count of possession of a weapon on school grounds

2 crime of violence sentence enhancers

Jefferson faces an additional charge of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime.

One of the students who was wounded told police she was hanging out in the parking lot with her cousin and noticed a pickup truck on the other side of the lot, according to the affidavits. She said she heard gunshots and then the driver drove the truck past the car she was inside. She said she saw the truck leave the parking lot and then realized she was injured. She said her cousin drove her to a hospital, according to the affidavit. She told police multiple people were inside the truck at the time, but could not describe them.

She said she doesn't believe the shooter or shooters were targeting her, and did not believe they were students at Hinkley, according to the affidavits.

A second injured student, who police found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his back, said he had just returned to the parking lot after grabbing Popeye's for lunch. He was eating in a friend's car with several others when they heard people yelling. He told police he got out of the car to see if there was a fight about to happen, according to the affidavits, and that's when he heard gunshots. He said he saw students run in all directions and he headed toward the front door of the high school when he was shot.

The student said he couldn't say who shot him or what kind of car the shooters were inside, according to the affidavits.

His injuries included a fractured scapula.

Several other witnesses talked with police and described the vehicle and suspects. One told police she saw a Black male get out of a white truck and say, "You all are gonna get it," according to the affidavit.

Jefferson and Brewer have a status hearing Dec. 15 at 8:30 a.m. Flores has a status hearing on March 7 at 8:30 a.m.

On Monday, Aurora Public Schools’ closed-campus policy for high schools went into effect, prohibiting students from leaving campus for lunch with few exceptions.

Anybody with information or evidence related to the shooting is asked to call police at 303-739-6000 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.