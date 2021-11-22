Aurora police arrest 2 more teens in connection to shooting outside Hinkley High School

AURORA, Colo. — Two teenagers were arrested Sunday evening as Aurora police continue an investigation into a shooting that injured three students in the parking lot of Hinkley High School on Friday.

A 16-year-old male was arrested a few hours after the shooting Friday at a local hospital. He was not shot, police said. Both of the suspects arrested on Sunday are also 16-years-olds — one was found in Aurora and the other in Parker. Because they are all juveniles, their names have not been released.

All three face charges of attempted first-degree murder, police said.

Calls about a shooting at the school began trickling in at 12:03 p.m., police said. An Aurora Police School Resources Officer and Aurora Public Schools Security Officer were already at the school at the time and found one student in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The student was transported to a hospital. Police said they then learned that two other teenagers had self-transported themselves to a hospital. The three students had injuries that were not life-threatening. They have only been identified as a 16-year-old student from APS Avenues, a 17-year-old female from Hinkley, and a 17-year-old male from Hinkley.

One of the the injured teens was released from the hospital Friday evening and was interviewed by Aurora police.

During the response, an APS security officer returned fire, but it's not clear if anybody was struck by the officer's gunfire.

Based on the department's preliminary investigation, the shooting stemmed from a fight in the parking lot during lunch hour. Shortly afterward, several people in a white pickup truck drove through the parking lot and somebody inside started shooting into the parking lot.

The Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate tips and surveillance footage and talk to witnesses. Investigators said they believe more people were involved and are actively working to identify them. They are also working to determine if this shooting is connected to a shooting earlier in the same week at Nome Park near Aurora Central High School, where six teenagers were injured. Central is about 11 minutes away from Hinkley High School. Police are still searching for the suspects in that shooting.

Anybody with information on the shooting can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.