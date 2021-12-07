Fourth person formally charged in connection to shooting outside Hinkley High School in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office has filed formal charges against a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting outside Hinkley High School in Aurora on Nov. 19.

Alejandro Carillo Hernandez, 17, was arrested on Friday and now faces charges of:



4 counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

2 crime-of-violence sentence enhancers

He is being charged as an adult.

Hernandez has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

He is the fourth person arrested in the shooting, which ended with three injured students. None of them had life-threatening injuries.

The three 16-year-olds previously arrested are Larry Renee Jefferson, Dalen Lenale Brewer, and Diego Flores.

Jefferson, Brewer, and Flores were all charged with:



4 counts of attempted first-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Possession of a weapon on school grounds

2 crime of violence sentence enhancers

Jefferson faces an additional charge of using a prohibited large-capacity magazine during a crime.

Based on the investigation, police said they believe Diego picked up a friend before meeting with Hernandez, Jefferson and Brewer so the group could then drive to Hinkley to fight with a group known as the "Boner Boys," according to Hernandez's arrest affidavit.

Diego knew that Hernandez, as well as Jefferson and Brewer, were armed and Diego planned to have the other teens protect him and others in a fight, if need be, the affidavit reads. They all went to Hinkley on Nov. 19 during the lunch hour, where the confrontation happened.

Based on video of the incident, the fight never actually happened, according to the affidavit. In addition, the people believed to be associated with the "Boner Boys" group did not appear to be armed.

At some point during the interaction, Hernandez appeared to walk away from the group and then started shooting at the "Boner Boys," "seemingly without provocation," the affidavit reads. He then fled on foot. At this point, Jefferson, who was in the driver's seat of a pickup truck, and a backseat passenger, identified as Brewer, started shooting out the car's windows at students, according to the affidavit. Jefferson allegedly continued to drive north on Chambers Road, made a U-turn and then went south on Chambers Road before turning into the parking lot of Vasa Fitness. Flores, who had jumped into the bed of the truck and into the backseat, the affidavit says.

Two people, believed to be Jefferson and Brewer, allegedly fled from the truck.

Hernandez, Jefferson, Brewer, and Flores and are now all in custody and have been formally charged.

Anybody with information or evidence related to the shooting is asked to call police at 303-739-6000 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.