Man arrested in deadly New Year’s Day shooting at Cabin Tap House facing several murder charges

DENVER – A man arrested last week in connection with a New Year’s shooting at a downtown Denver nightclub in which two people were killed and two others were injured is facing several murder charges.

Levi Floyd Diecidue, 22, is accused of killing 24-year-old Devonte Phillips and 29-year-old Hiyaw Zewdie, following a confrontation at the Cabin Tap House nightclub, located at 1919 Blake Street.

Prosecutors say Phillips reported got into an argument with a group of men who became upset after being accidentally bumped into in the upstairs bar area or dance floor, according to an arrest warrant in the case.

Police said Phillips and the men later went down into the basement area of the nightclub where Phillips was attacked, before coming upstairs again where another altercation occurred following the attack.

Arresting documents show that during this second altercation, Diecidue allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot at Phillips and other people on the crowded dance floor.

Zewdie, who was not involved in the confrontations, was struck by one of the bullets and died on scene.

Two other men sustained gunshot wounds from the shooting but were taken to Denver Health Medical and survived.

Diecidue now faces several murder charges, including: one count of murder after deliberation, one count of murder with extreme indifference, one count of attempted murder after deliberation, one count of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, one count of attempted first degree assault with extreme indifference, and one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

The city suspended Cabin Tap House’s license after the shooting, citing “disruptive and illegal activities.” Beta Nightclub, which is owned by the same man and sits next door, had its license revoked a couple of days later after a series of violations and shootings nearby.