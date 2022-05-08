2 wounded in shooting near 16th Street Mall in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a double shooting near the 16th Street Mall that left two people wounded early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. and occurred in the 1600 block of Wazee Street, just half a block from the mall in downtown Denver.

Police said two men were shot and transported to the hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

Details surrounding the investigation are not known. No arrests have been made and suspect information was not available.

Sunday’s incident comes after two unrelated double shootings Friday and Saturday in the city.

A shooting at an Enterprise car rental shop on Broadway Friday left one man dead and critically wounded a woman. The suspect was arrested inside a nearby wine shop shortly after.

On Saturday, two people were shot and wounded near Colorado Boulevard and 29th Avenue in Denver. No arrests were made in this incident.