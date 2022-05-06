Watch
1 dead, 1 injured in Denver shooting at Broadway, 3rd Avenue

Posted at 1:52 PM, May 06, 2022
DENVER — Denver police are investigating a shooting Friday that killed a man and left a woman critically injured near N. Broadway and W. 3rd Avenue.

The Denver Police Department said a man was pronounced deceased at the hospital and a woman is in critical condition. One man is in custody, police said.

Police first tweeted about the shooting at 1:21 p.m. Friday. At least a dozen police vehicles were at the scene. Officers were walking around the parking lot of the Enterprise on N. Broadway between W. 4th Avenue and W. 3rd Avenue.

Police said E. 5th Avenue and Broadway is closed to traffic.

This was not an active shooter situation, according to police.

Anybody with information on this shooting is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

