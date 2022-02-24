Denver is now offering free COVID-19 at-home tests at most of its recreation centers

DENVER – If you’re looking for a rapid at-home COVID-19 test but don’t want to wait for it to arrive by mail, you can now pick some up at most Denver rec centers starting Thursday.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) said the free tests will be available across the city’s 29 recreation centers, except for La Alma, beginning Feb. 24 as part of the state’s efforts to make COVID-19 testing more accessible to Coloradans.

DDPHE officials said in a news release the city’s Parks and Recreation division had received 15,000 kits — each containing two tests — for distribution across Denver rec centers.

Only two test kits will be distributed per person while supplies last, officials said in a news release. The free tests are iHealth Labs over-the-counter COVID-19 Antigen rapid tests and take 15 minutes to provide a result.

People wanting to obtain free COVID-19 tests from the state via mail can still do so by clicking here.

On Tuesday, the state announced it would be expanding its free rapid at-home testing program to more than 430 community sites across Colorado in addition to the more than 4.1 million surgical grade masks already being distributed at these sites to curb transmission of COVID-19.

“The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) encourages Denver residents to get tested if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19,” health officials said in a statement. “Using an at-home rapid test before attending a large event or visiting with someone who is immunocompromised can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

State and local health officials continue to stress that all Coloradans ages 5 and older should still get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to avoid the worst outcomes of the disease.