Colorado to provide KN95, surgical grade masks for free later this week. Here’s where to get them

DENVER – If you’re looking to upgrade your mask game but can’t afford higher-quality masks, you may want to go to your local public library later this week to pick some up, free of charge.

The state announced Tuesday it was following in the footsteps of cities like Milwaukee, Wis., and Salt Lake City, Utah, by providing free KN95 and surgical grade masks to Coloradans who may want them as the highly transmissible omicron variant continues to spread across the state.

The masks will be distributed at public libraries, fire stations, recreation centers, VFWs, YMCAs, and high traffic community centers that have agreed to be local distribution points, according to the state’s website. The masks, which will be limited to five masks per person per month, will be available “after Jan. 19, 2022,” the website reads.

WHERE TO GET THEM: Click here to see the full list of sites where you'll be able to pick KN95 and surgical grade masks after Jan. 19.

“We are on a mission to help Coloradans keep themselves safe, and free medical grade masks are far more effective in preventing infection than cloth masks. By making free medical grade masks available at libraries across our state and soon for home delivery, we are giving Coloradans a powerful tool to avoid infection,” Gov. Polis said in a prepared statement.

KN95s masks are the Chinese equivalent to N95 masks in the U.S. and will offer comparable protection to the wearer, meaning they will block at least 95% of airborne particles that carry SARS-CoV-2, the novel virus which causes COVID-19. A well-fitted KN95 mask should sit snugly against the sides of your face with no gaps around the nose and mouth.

Health experts recommend people throw away their KN95s after one use if working in settings where the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high, such as health care facilities and schools. For others who may not be in frequent contact with someone infected with the virus or who may use them for only brief periods of time, such as when going on a grocery run, they say you can continue wearing them for up to week, so long as as it's not soiled or damaged.

This is the first time the state will make higher-quality masks available to the general public. In July of 2020, Polis announced the state would be providing KN95s to teachers across Colorado to fight the spread of COVID-19 in schools. In total, the state delivered more than 1.6 million KN95 masks to Colorado educators.

"We will continue to meet Coloradans where they are at when it comes to accessing the doctor approved vaccine, free testing at community sites, free tests delivered to your home and now providing free, surgical grade masks directly to communities,” Polis said in a news release Tuesday.