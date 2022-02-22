Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Feb. 21-27, 2022

More than 1,301,600 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 59,400 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.
Latest updates:
Monday, February 21
5:54 p.m. | Several COVID-19 community testing sites closed or delayed Tuesday due to frigid weather
Multiple state-managed and partner community testing sites will be closed or on delayed start Tuesday, Feb. 22, due to expected freezing temperatures across the state.
Open
- 5th St Garage - Denver
- Cañon City - Cañon City
- Colorado Mountain College - Breckenridge
- Fountain
- Frisco Recreation Center - Frisco
- Pueblo County Fairgrounds - Pueblo
- Pueblo Mall - Pueblo
- Silverthorne Recreation Center - Frisco
Delayed until 10 a.m.
- Chapel Hills Mall - Colorado Springs
- Citadel Mall - Colorado Springs
- CMU Drive Through - Grand Junction
- FLC Stadium - Durango
- Fruita 8/9 - Fruita
- Gunnison Fairgrounds - Gunnison
- La Plata Fairgrounds - Durango
- Littleton Park and Walk - Littleton
- Long Family Memorial Park - Grand Junction
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center - Pagosa Springs
Closed
- 16th Street Mall - Denver
- Aims College - Greeley
- All City Stadium - Denver
- Aurora (Del Mark Park) - Aurora
- Aurora Public Schools - Aurora
- Boulder County Fairgrounds - Longmont
- Boulder Stazio - Boulder
- Centaurus High School
- Centennial Hospital - Centennial
- Clayton Early Learning - Denver
- Clear Creek - Idaho Springs
- Clear Creek Valley Park - Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines - Golden
- Cripple Creek Parks and Rec - Cripple Creek
- Dick’s Sporting Goods - Commerce City
- Douglas County Courthouse - Castle Rock
- Dr. MLK Early College- Denver
- Eastman Park- Windsor
- Echo Park Stadium - Denver
- Estes Park Events Complex - Estes Park
- Falcon
- Foundations Church - Loveland
- Fraser Historic Church - Fraser
- Front Range Community College - Westminster
- George Washington High School - Denver
- Gilpin County Public Health- Black Hawk
- Instructional Support Facility
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds - Golden
- Kunsmiller - Denver
- Lakewood at South Kipling - Lakewood
- Northeast Early College - Denver
- Northeastern Junior College - Sterling
- Our Lady Mother of the Church - Commerce City
- Park Meadows Mall - Lone Tree
- Pirates Cove - Littleton
- Riverdale Regional Park - Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep - Denver
- Sky Ridge Hospital - Lone Tree
- SOAR Academy - Englewood
- St. Vrain Valley Schools Innovation Center - Longmont
- SW Plaza - Littleton
- UNC Campus - Greeley
- Washington County Fairgrounds - Akron
- Waterworld - Federal Heights
