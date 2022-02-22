Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Feb. 21-27, 2022

More than 1,301,600 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 59,400 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, February 21

5:54 p.m. | Several COVID-19 community testing sites closed or delayed Tuesday due to frigid weather

Multiple state-managed and partner community testing sites will be closed or on delayed start Tuesday, Feb. 22, due to expected freezing temperatures across the state.

Open

5th St Garage - Denver

Cañon City - Cañon City

Colorado Mountain College - Breckenridge

Fountain

Frisco Recreation Center - Frisco

Pueblo County Fairgrounds - Pueblo

Pueblo Mall - Pueblo

Silverthorne Recreation Center - Frisco

Delayed until 10 a.m.

Chapel Hills Mall - Colorado Springs

Citadel Mall - Colorado Springs

CMU Drive Through - Grand Junction

FLC Stadium - Durango

Fruita 8/9 - Fruita

Gunnison Fairgrounds - Gunnison

La Plata Fairgrounds - Durango

Littleton Park and Walk - Littleton

Long Family Memorial Park - Grand Junction

Pagosa Springs Medical Center - Pagosa Springs

Closed

16th Street Mall - Denver

Aims College - Greeley

All City Stadium - Denver

Aurora (Del Mark Park) - Aurora

Aurora Public Schools - Aurora

Boulder County Fairgrounds - Longmont

Boulder Stazio - Boulder

Centaurus High School

Centennial Hospital - Centennial

Clayton Early Learning - Denver

Clear Creek - Idaho Springs

Clear Creek Valley Park - Arvada

Colorado School of Mines - Golden

Cripple Creek Parks and Rec - Cripple Creek

Dick’s Sporting Goods - Commerce City

Douglas County Courthouse - Castle Rock

Dr. MLK Early College- Denver

Eastman Park- Windsor

Echo Park Stadium - Denver

Estes Park Events Complex - Estes Park

Falcon

Foundations Church - Loveland

Fraser Historic Church - Fraser

Front Range Community College - Westminster

George Washington High School - Denver

Gilpin County Public Health- Black Hawk

Instructional Support Facility

Jefferson County Fairgrounds - Golden

Kunsmiller - Denver

Lakewood at South Kipling - Lakewood

Northeast Early College - Denver

Northeastern Junior College - Sterling

Our Lady Mother of the Church - Commerce City

Park Meadows Mall - Lone Tree

Pirates Cove - Littleton

Riverdale Regional Park - Brighton

Rocky Mountain Prep - Denver

Sky Ridge Hospital - Lone Tree

SOAR Academy - Englewood

St. Vrain Valley Schools Innovation Center - Longmont

SW Plaza - Littleton

UNC Campus - Greeley

Washington County Fairgrounds - Akron

Waterworld - Federal Heights

