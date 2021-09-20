Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Sept. 20-26, 2021

More than 653,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 37,600 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Latest updates:

Monday, September 20

4:44 p.m. | Colorado has administered 80,703 third doses

The state of Colorado has administered 80,703 third doses so far, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). The CDPHE said that number does not include invalidated doses, such as those caused by temperature excursions, or personal record doses, which are manually entered into CIIS based on a patient’s attestation and "may not be as reliable as data entered by providers at the time of administration," according to the agency.

The count of people with a third dose increases to 84,907 with personal record doses and invalidated doses included, CDPHE said.

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data

Here is Monday's COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

653,465 cases (+4,832)

37,619 hospitalized (+146)

64 counties (+0)

3,637,452 people tested (+21,133)

10,819,192 test encounters (+89,657)

7,405 deaths among cases (+31)

7,715 deaths due to COVID-19 (+19)

6,012 outbreaks (+13)

The latest hospital data showed 980 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 45 more than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 6.37%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,737,523 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,420,472 people have been fully vaccinated.

12:10 p.m. | Children's Hospital Colorado suspending certain services due to rise in hospitalizations as respiratory illnesses - including COVID-19 - increase among

A Children's Colorado official says they're temporarily "consolidating" resources to respond to an early start of respiratory season among children, the pediatric mental health crisis, the transmissibility of the delta variant, and the "heightened demands placed on the healthcare workforce as more people choose to leave the industry than ever before."

Effective this Thursday, Sept. 23, Children's Colorado will:

Temporarily suspend After-Hours/Virtual Urgent Care services

The temporary closure of the Urgent Care services at Children’s Colorado’s Wheatridge and Uptown locations will be extended

Children’s Colorado’s services at Parker Adventist Hospital willl be temporarily suspended, resulting in a temporary closure at this location. The Parker Adventist emergency department remains open 24/7.

