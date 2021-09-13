Watch
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Sept. 13-19, 2021

Denver7
Live updates from the Denver7 team on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Colorado.
Posted at 10:08 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 12:08:20-04

More than 634,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 36,700 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Sept. 13

10 a.m. | Polis update on COVID-19

Gov. Jared Polis will provide an update on Colorado's recovery efforts from the pandemic, along with Incident Commander COVID-19 Scott Bookman. Jamie Pieper, Lt. Colonel, Colorado National Guard and Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Vaccination, will also be present.

The press conference starts at 1:15 p.m.

11:45 AM, Feb 27, 2020