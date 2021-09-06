Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Sept. 6-12, 2021

More than 622,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 36,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Sept. 6

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 data

Here is Monday's COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

627,415 cases (+5,071)

36,315 hospitalized (+112)

64 counties (+0)

3,520,215 people tested (+25,271)

10,372,562 test encounters (+91,853)

7,225 deaths among cases (+31)

7,489 deaths due to COVID-19 (+0)

5,833 outbreaks (+4)

The latest hospital data showed 905 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 2 more than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 5.72%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,677,633 people had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 3,354,985 people have been fully vaccinated.

