Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2021

More than 610,100 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 35,400 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

READ MORE: List of Colorado businesses that are open

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Aug. 30

2:10 p.m. | More Denver clubs requiring vaccine proof or negative test

Another set of popular nightclubs in Denver will start requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test starting Oct. 1.

CoClubs, which owns The Church Nightclub, Club Vinyl, Bar Standard and Milk Bar, announced the new requirements Monday.

The clubs will require all guests, staff and artists to show they received their second mRNA shot or lone Johnson & Johnson shot at least 14 days prior, or to show a negative COVID-19 test from a lab within 72 hours of the event.

“We appreciate your understanding and continued support,” CoClubs wrote in a Facebook post. “As an independent company with a small team we are dedicated to safely continuing hosting & dancing with you all.”

Click here to read the full policy.

12:38 p.m. | State Board of Health to consider vaccine requirements for staff at health care facilities and hospitals

The State Board of Health will meet at 4 p.m. today for a special session to consider rules requiring vaccination for staff in health care settings with high-risk patients.

The Board will consider rules requiring licensed health care facilities to mandate their personnel -- including employees, direct contractors, and support staff -- who interact with individuals seeking medical care to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Board’s ability to mandate vaccines is limited to only those health care facilities that are listed in Colorado Revised Statute 25-1.5-103(1)(a)(1). The department does not have authority over individual health care practitioners or staff, nor does it oversee other settings where patients seek medical care including primary care offices and urgent care locations.

On Aug. 17, Polis sent a letter to the State Board of Health asking it to quickly make emergency rules “to require all personnel working in facilities with our vulnerable populations in Colorado to be vaccinated against COVID-19."

“These rules should apply to anyone directly involved in health care and support staff who regularly come into contact and share spaces with vulnerable populations including patients seeking medical care in essential medical settings and in congregate senior living facilities,” the letter went on to say. “Anyone subject to the rules should receive a first shot no later than September 30, 2021.”

Although the COVID-19 vaccine is now widely available, approximately 30% of the healthcare workforce in these facilities and agencies remain unvaccinated, state officials said Monday.

"With the rise in the delta variant, ensuring that all workers in licensed healthcare facilities are vaccinated is one of the most effective means the state can take to protect the public health, safety, and welfare of all Coloradans and end this ongoing pandemic," officials said.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for Aug. 23-Aug. 29, 2021.