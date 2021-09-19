Colorado to open large vaccination sites as employer-mandates begin

DENVER — Colorado will open four large community vaccination sites as health officials anticipate increased demand for the COVID-19 vaccine amid employer-mandates.

The sites will begin operations Monday and three of the four sites are located in the Denver metro area.

The community vaccination sites will open at the following locations:

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City | Hours of operation: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Aurora Municipal Center | Hours of operation: 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Southwest Plaza in Littleton | Hours of operation:10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Chapel Hills Mall in Colorado Springs | Hours of operation: 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.

Each site will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 doses per day and operate 7 days a week. Appointments are not required, but registration is encouraged and can be done online here.

Any eligible person can get their first, second, or third dose at these locations. In addition, there are more than 1,600 enrolled vaccine providers in Colorado, and mobile vaccine clinics are still being scheduled across the state.

The state mobile vaccination program is providing buses, staff, and supplies to the sites.

