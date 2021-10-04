Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Oct. 4 - Oct. 10

More than 678,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 38,000 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, Oct. 4

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 numbers

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

678,655 cases (+5,138)

38,778 hospitalized (+126)

64 counties (+0)

3,735,041 people tested (+18,266)

11,255,542 test encounters (+84,263)

7,626 deaths among cases (+32)

7,922 deaths due to COVID-19 (+35)

6,160 outbreaks (+7)

The latest hospital data showed 941 beds in use. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 6.84%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 3,790,965 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado, and 3,478,271 people have been fully vaccinated.

