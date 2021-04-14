Vaccines received at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic considered invalid, state says

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says they’re unable to verify if vaccines received at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic in El Paso County are viable.

CDPHE said Tuesday night that the clinic failed to provide the state with proper documentation of temperature storage. After consulting with the CDC, CDPHE released the following recommendations for patients who were vaccinated at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic:

If you received one dose of Pfizer vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:



Additional dose of Pfizer 21 days after initial invalid Pfizer dose was received at Dr. Moma, and

Final dose of Pfizer 21 days after repeated valid dose

If you received one dose of Moderna vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, that dose is considered invalid and you should receive two additional doses of Moderna vaccine according to the time frames below:



Additional dose of Moderna 28 days after your initial invalid Moderna dose was received at Dr. Moma, and

Final dose of Moderna 28 days after your repeated valid dose)

If you do not know which vaccine you received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, you should receive two additional doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine according to the time frames below:



Additional dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days after your initial invalid mRNA dose was received at Dr. Moma, and

Final dose of Moderna or Pfizer 28 days later (e.g., 28 days after your repeated valid dose)

Records show that most patients only received one dose at the site, but for people who received two doses at the Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic the CDC and CDPHE recommends:



If you received two doses of Pfizer vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, those doses are considered invalid and you should receive one additional dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 21 days after your last COVID-19 dose.

If you received two doses of Moderna vaccine at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, those doses are considered invalid and you should receive one additional dose of Moderna vaccine at least 28 days after your last COVID-19 dose.

If you do not know which vaccine you received at a Dr. Moma vaccination clinic, you should receive one additional dose of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 28 days after your last COVID-19 dose.

Because of lack of clinical data, the CDC does not recommend people get more than three doses of any COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of validity.

On Friday, CDPHE suspended administration and distribution of all COVID-19 vaccines at the site as a result of potential irregularities in vaccine storage and handling. A A CDPHE and CDC investigation identified substandard vaccine storage and handling, vaccine preparation, mass clinic operations and poor record-keeping practices.

CDPHE and the Colorado Joint Vaccine Task Force are also taking additional steps to ensure all providers are meeting storage and handling requirements, including



Verifying temperature monitoring devices and offering approved devices, if needed

Requiring temperature logs be submitted for providers who have received vaccine in the last 30 days

Implementing compliance site visits to identify and address areas providers need additional follow-up, address education needs, ensure providers are receiving properly managed and viable vaccine and ensure vaccines are being distributed properly

A full list of vaccine providers can be found here.

