Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2021

More than 660,800 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 38,100 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, Sept. 27

11:57 a.m. | Haven of Hope in Denver temporarily closes after kitchen staff test positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

Haven of Home, which provides services for the homeless in Denver, said Monday it was temporarily closing its facility through Oct. 1 after at least three of their kitchen stuff tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated.

The shelter is handing out grab-and-go meals through Friday, Oct. 1 in the meantime.

"te. We simply do not have the staff to run all our services and cannot in good conscience ask volunteers to participate," siad executive director Tawnya Trahan.

The shelter will open for full services on Monday, Oct. 4, Trahan said.

"We will require strict masking for at least 2 weeks and will begin taking temperatures and health screening questions at the door once again until we are sure we have gotten control of this outbreak."

The staff who tested positive appear to be recovering quickly, she said, due to being vaccinated against the new virus.

11:55 a.m. | Signed up for Colorado’s free rapid at-home testing program but haven’t heard back? Have a little patience

If you haven’t heard back from the state after signing up for Colorado’s free rapid at-home testing program, state health officials are asking you to have a little patience.

In an email from the state Friday afternoon, a CDPHE spokeswoman said the state is reviewing all the requests that are coming through the enrollment form online and once approved, they’ll send an email confirming eligibility to order through the portal.

“Due to high demand, Coloradans can expect an email confirmation within 7-14 days," the spokeswoman told Denver7. She said someone trying to resubmit an order through the portal before they’ve received a confirmation email would receive an error message instead.

People who get approved to receive the free tests will be shipped four BinaxNOW test kits. Each kit includes two tests to be used twice weekly, for a total of eight tests per month. Those wanting more tests will have to reorder them on a monthly basis.

These over-the-counter tests may not be accepted by your employer or your airline, the spokeswoman warned, so be sure to check with them first before relying on one of these kits.

