Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Nov. 22-28, 2021

More than 811,800 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 45,900 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, Nov. 22

4:06 p.m. | Boulder County Public Health urges safety during the fall and winter holiday season

Boulder County public health officials are providing some guidance for people who'll be gathering this holiday season as the county experiences a surge in cases of COVID-19 and the flu:

Get vaccinated against COVID-19, the flu and get your booster.

Move gatherings outdoors whenever possible and continue to mask when you are in a crowd, even outdoors.

Ensure everyone, including children, is wearing a mask while indoors (masks are required for 2+ in all indoor public spaces, including schools).

Improve ventilation in your home and increase air filtration.

Reduce gathering size and, if possible, split a large gathering into smaller gatherings.

Keep track of the individuals with whom you gather, which can assist in quicker contact tracing in the event of an exposure and can drastically help reduce spread of COVID-19.

If you are traveling, wear a mask and follow CDC guidance for safe travel .

Get tested both before and after any indoor gatherings and after travel—you can order free BINAX tests from the state or use a local free testing site

There are many convenient testing providers throughout Boulder County, officials said, including a number of locations that offer free tests. A complete list of testing locations in BoulderCounty is available at boco.org/covid19testing.

4 p.m. | Latest coronavirus numbers

Cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 continue to increase across Colorado ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

811,813 cases (+7,079)

45,915 hospitalized (+205)

64 counties (+0)

4,070,520 people tested (+18,886)

12,903,478 test encounters (+107,502)

8,951 deaths among cases (+73)

9,178 deaths due to COVID-19 (+58)

6,812 outbreaks (+20)

The latest hospital data showed 1,652 beds in use by patients with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19, 60 more than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate was 9.26%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,030,693 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado, 3,623,970 people have been fully vaccinated.

