Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for May 24-May 30, 2021

More than 500,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 29,000 people have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, as of Monday.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, May 24

4 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 numbers

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado, as of 4 p.m. Monday, with the change from Sunday in parentheses:

537,858 cases (+457)

29,808 hospitalized (+18)

64 counties (+0)

3,031,350 people tested (+2,697)

8,423,983 test encounters (+10,204)

6,509 deaths among cases (+4)

6,657 deaths due to COVID-19 (+25)

5,349 outbreaks (+5)

The latest hospital data showed 573 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, the same as Sunday, though it was unclear if the data had been updated yet. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate is 3.10%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 2,941,234 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,484,305 people had been fully vaccinated.

