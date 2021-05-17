Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for May 17-May 23, 2021

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Live updates from the Denver7 team on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Colorado.
update-coronavirus-colorado-live-blog-covid19.png
Posted at 4:34 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 18:35:14-04

More than 532,300 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 29,200 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

READ MORE: List of Colorado businesses that are open

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, May 17

4:30 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 numbers

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado, as of 4 p.m. Monday, with the change from Sunday in parentheses:

532,389 cases (+689)
29,240 hospitalized (+24)
64 counties (+0)
3,000,976 people tested (+4,005)
8,259,329 test encounters (+17,153)
6,450 deaths among cases (+0)
6,572 deaths due to COVID-19 (+10)
5,246 outbreaks (+3)

The latest hospital data showed 578 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 31 fewer than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate is 4.47%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 2,823,103 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,356,402 people have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for May 10-May 16, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus_1280x720_new.jpg

Coronavirus | Denver7

11:45 AM, Feb 27, 2020