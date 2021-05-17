Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for May 17-May 23, 2021

More than 532,300 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 29,200 have been hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

READ MORE: List of Colorado businesses that are open

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, May 17

4:30 p.m. | Latest COVID-19 numbers

Here are the latest coronavirus numbers for Colorado, as of 4 p.m. Monday, with the change from Sunday in parentheses:

532,389 cases (+689)

29,240 hospitalized (+24)

64 counties (+0)

3,000,976 people tested (+4,005)

8,259,329 test encounters (+17,153)

6,450 deaths among cases (+0)

6,572 deaths due to COVID-19 (+10)

5,246 outbreaks (+3)

The latest hospital data showed 578 beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, 31 fewer than Sunday. Colorado's seven-day average positivity rate is 4.47%. The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 2,823,103 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,356,402 people have been fully vaccinated.

Click here for the COVID-19 live blog for May 10-May 16, 2021.