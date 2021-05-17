Denver sheriff deputy dies from COVID-19

DENVER — A Denver sheriff deputy died from COVID-19, the Denver Sheriff Department announced Sunday.

Deputy James Herrera died of the infectious disease early Sunday morning. His immediate family was by his side, the sheriff department said.

Herrera was a 25-year veteran of the department and was assigned to to the Downtown Detention Center.

In a statement, the Denver Sheriff Department said, in part, "We ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

No other details were released.