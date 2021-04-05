Watch
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for April 5-April 11, 2021

Denver7
Live updates from the Denver7 team on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Colorado.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 11:17:11-04

More than 468,000 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and nearly 26,000 have been hospitalized as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Click here for the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, April 5

9:04 a.m. | Federally run vaccination site coming to Pueblo, White House announces

The White House COVID-19 Response Team says a federally run mass vaccination site is coming to Pueblo.

The federally run vaccination site will open next week "to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations in Pueblo and rural communities throughout southern Colorado at high risk of infection," states a news release from the Gov. Jared Polis' office.

The site is a joint effort from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management which transitions the current state site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds to a FEMA Pilot Site.

