Operations at Dick's Sporting Goods Park mass vaccination clinic paused due to adverse reactions

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Operations at the mass vaccination event at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City have been put on pause after multiple adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Centura Health.

Following the administration of the vaccine and during observation onsite, a "limited number" of adverse reactions to the vaccine occurred, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson later confirmed .8% of people who were vaccinated Wednesday had an adverse reaction, but did not confirm if any of the reactions were considered serious.

Per protocol, Centura Health, in partnership with the state, made the decision to pause operations for the rest of Wednesday.

In total, 1,700 patients were vaccinated Wednesday. The 640 patients unable to receive a vaccine will be automatically rescheduled for Sunday, April 11 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

"Our goal is to continue to vaccinate Coloradans as quickly as possible while keeping our patients’ safety at the forefront," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The mass vaccine clinic, which is operating in partnership with Adams County and Centura Health, opened March 22 with few issues outside of some days having long wait times. The site operates Sunday-Wednesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Health professionals are currently vaccinating 2,000 or more people a day at the site, with hopes it will be able to serve up to 6,000 people a day once enough vaccine supply becomes available.

Other mass vaccination sites in the state include Ball Arena, Broadmoor World Arena, Grand Junction Convention Center and Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo, with plans to open another site at The Ranch in Loveland.

