Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for April 25-May 1, 2022

More than 1,375,500 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 61,800 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

the latest update on the number of cases, the age, gender and location of presumptive positive, indeterminate and confirmed cases from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Below, we're updating this blog with the latest information regarding COVID-19 in Colorado.

Latest updates:

Monday, April 25

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. A reminder that today's state data is an aggregate from the weekend as well as Monday's.

1,378,503 cases (+2,963)

61,933 hospitalized (+71)

64 counties (+0)

4,854,086 people tested (+4,228)

17,339,892 test encounters (+31,936)

12,128 deaths among cases (+28)

13,177 deaths due to COVID-19 (+8)

8,598 outbreaks (+12)

The latest hospital data, which the state is now updating only on Wednesdays, shows 88 beds in use by patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 more than a week ago. Colorado’s seven-day average positivity rate was 5.08% (this figure was not updated as of 5:45 p.m.). The state’s goal is to remain below 5%.

As of Monday, 4,462,922 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Colorado and 4,028,991 have been fully vaccinated.

