Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for April 18-24, 2022

More than 1,365,200 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 61,700 have been hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Monday, April 18

1:09 p.m. | DIA to keep mask mandate in place for the time being despite Florida judge's ruling on masks in public transit

Denver International Airport officials say a mask mandate will remain place for air travelers for the time being despite a Florida judge's ruling that a mask mandate on public transit, including airplanes, exceeded the CDC's "statutory authority," effectively voiding it just days after the CDC extended it for another two weeks.

The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking.

In a statement sent to Denver7 Monday, DIA officials said, "Until we receive further guidance from the federal government, DEN remains in compliance with the current mandate," which was recently extended until May 3.

It was not immediately clear if or when the order would go into effect or whether the CDC will appeal.

The Association of Flight Attendants released their own statement Monday, calling for patience and calm as they say it takes up to two days to implement changes in guidance.

"We will soon have more legal analysis on what this means and what next steps may be taken in court by the government. We urge focus on clear communication so that Flight Attendants and other frontline workers are not subject to more violence created by uncertainty and confusion," the statement reads, in part.

It continues, "We urge everyone to practice patience, remain calm, and to continue to follow crewmember instructions. And we remind passengers that it is legally required to follow crewmember instructions, and that disruptive behavior has serious consequences as it puts everyone at risk."

They encouraged travelers to check the latest updates from airlines for specific travel requirements while airlines implement any new policies.

