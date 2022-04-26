CDPHE suspends Red Rock Pharmacy from COVID-19 vaccination program for not meeting 'necessary standards'

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended CD Colorado Pharmacy, LLC (DBA Red Rock Pharmacy) from the COVID-19 vaccination program after a routine, scheduled visit revealed the pharmacy was not meeting "necessary standards," the department announced Tuesday.

The suspension is effective immediately, according to CDPHE.

Red Rock Pharmacy did not meet required CDC and FDA standards, CDPHE said in a press release. This included:



Improper storage and handling of COVID-19 vaccine.

Failure to monitor and document temperatures of vaccines transported to off-site clinics.

Administration of vaccine to individuals outside of manufacturer storage and handling recommendations.

Missing and/or incomplete documentation of vaccine administration in the Colorado Immunization Information System.

Red Rock Pharmacy was enrolled in both the CDC's Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and the CDC's COVID-19 Vaccination Program throughout the state. They mainly administered COVID-19 booster doses, but also provided primary series doses, according to CDPHE.

All patients who were vaccinated at Red Rock Pharmacy off-site clinics between January 15, 2021 and April 1, 2022 should be revaccinated to the following guidelines, according to CDPHE.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

Vaccines that were not stored properly may be less effective. There are no negative side effects associated with receiving an "invalid" dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, CDPHE said. The only risk is the diminished or lack of protection from COVID-19.

Roughly 2,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses are invalid and 1,833 patients are impacted, according to CDPHE.

Those who were vaccinated by Red Rock Pharmacy and have questions can contact CDPHE at cdphe_covidvax@state.co.us or 1-877-268-2926.