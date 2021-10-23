Denver7 Gives funds Greeley family's rent for nearly a year

GREELEY, Colo. — It's been a long year for one Greeley family, now Denver7 Gives viewers have helped provide the stability the family has been hoping for.

"It's just been a very difficult time. There was a time when we even had to go camping and sleep in our tent ... and we had to sleep in motel rooms," Antonio Rogers said.

In April, Denver7 shared the challenges faced by the Rogers family as they moved out of their Greeley home with each family member battling COVID-19. The family of five had been living in their property for four years, and hoped to buy it — but said they were forced out instead.

"My thoughts are just that the owner can't wait to sell this home. He can't wait for us to get approved for the loan — can't wait for my wife to get approved for her disability," Antonio Rogers said at the time.

In May, Denver7 Gives provided gift cards for the family to purchase groceries and clothing while they searched for permanent housing within their budget.

Now, Denver7 Gives has presented the Rogers family with $10,000 for rent assistance; checks have been made payable to the family's landlord and the money will fund rent for almost an entire year.

"Thank you so much ... wow, that's huge. I was not expecting that. We just want to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to help us out, everybody that donated to Channel 7 and thank you to Channel 7." Antonio Rogers said.

