Denver7 Gives provides clothing, gift cards to Greeley family struggling to find permanent housing

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley family that had only days to move out of the home they’d been renting for four years has received some much-needed relief.

After seeing the Rogers' family story, viewers have stepped up to help them with some of their most immediate needs: food and clothing.

On Thursday, Denver7 presented Antonio Rogers, his wife and three daughters with clothing, restaurant gift cards and Visa gift cards.

"People have come through for us and were able to give to us. We're so grateful, so thankful," Rogers said through tears.

Last Friday, he and his three daughters were moving out of their Greeley home. In January, they were notified the owner wanted to sell the property. Rogers and his wife made plans to purchase the home, but processes were delayed.

"My thoughts are just that the owner can't wait to sell this home. He can't wait for us to get approved for the loan — can't wait for my wife to get approved for her disability," Rogers said at the time.

While battling COVID-19, he and his daughters packed up what they could of their belongings.

"A lot of it had to get left behind," Rogers said.

During the time the family was moving, Roger's wife was also battling a severe case of COVID-19 at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland.

Now, that she's been discharged, Weld County Social Services is helping them stay at hotels until they can find a permanent, affordable place to stay.

Until then, generous people in the community have stepped up to help, and there's more to come.

"We want to say thank you for being a friend to our family and loving us," Rogers said. "We thought we were alone, and we found out different — we're not alone."

