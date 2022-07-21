King Soopers shooting suspect remains incompetent to stand trial

DENVER – The suspect in the Boulder King Soopers shooting in which 10 people were killed remains incompetent to stand trial, a Boulder District Court judge ruled on Thursday.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, is accused of killing 10 people at the Table Mesa grocery store on March 22, 2021, and faces more than 100 counts, including 10 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of others.

Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled again Thursday that Alissa remains incompetent to stand trial. It is the fourth time he has been found to still be incompetent and unable to understand the criminal court process he will go through.

Alissa has for months been undergoing mental health treatment at the state hospital. He was previously found incompetent in October 2021 and December 2021. When he was found incompetent to stand trial in April, an evaluation indicated there was a “substantial probability that he will likely be restored to competency within the reasonable future and may be restored to competency and remain competent with the use of medications.”

District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in December he was “100% confident the day will come when he’s held fully responsible.”

Court records indicate his next internal review hearing is set for Oct. 11 and the status review hearing is scheduled for Oct. 21.