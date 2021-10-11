Boulder King Soopers shooter ruled incompetent to stand trial

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of murdering 10 people at a Boulder King Soopers in March was ruled incompetent to stand trial, according to court documents. Prosecutors have asked for a second evaluation.

In Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa's first competency evaluation, he indicated an understanding of the charges against him, his potential sentences and the workings of the court, according to court documents. However, the doctors "concluded that their 'provisional' mental health diagnosis of Defendant 'limits his ability to meaningfully converse with others.'"

They noted his "'superficial responses' to hypothetical legal situations indicate a 'passive approach to his defense' and 'potential over-reliance on his attorneys,'" according to the court documents.

The prosecutors in this case had several days to request a second hearing, and did so Monday morning.

In early September, a judge ordered a mental competency evaluation for the suspect. Later that month, Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that two state doctors who were evaluating Alissa could have more time to complete an evaluation to determine if he could stand trial. This gave doctors five weeks instead of three. Bakke ordered for Alissa to be evaluated at the Boulder County jail instead of the state hospital in Pueblo.

Alissa faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and dozens of other charges in connection with the March 22 shooting at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder.

Alissa is accused of killing the following victims at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder:

