More charges filed against alleged Boulder King Soopers gunman

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty announced Monday more charges were filed against the man accused of shooting and killing 10 people at Boulder King Soopers March 22.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, is now facing a total of 115 criminal counts, including 10 counts of first-degree murder. On Monday, eight additional counts of attempted murder were filed in the case, according to a news release from the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors also added sentence enhancers for use of a deadly weapon on each of the attempted murder counts in Monday’s filing.

With these additions, the allegations now include a total of 10 murder victims, 15 civilian victims of attempted murder, and 11 victims of attempted murder who are members of law enforcement.

Allissa is accused of shooting and killing the following victims in at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder:

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Rikki Olds, 25

Officer Eric Talley

Jody Waters, 65

Denny Stong, 20

Tralona Bartkowiak

Neven Stanisic, 23

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Teri Leiker, 51

According to an affidavit for the suspect’s arrest, he started shooting around 2:40 p.m. local time on March 22 and was taken into custody at 3:28 p.m. Officers recovered a tactical vest, a rifle that the affidavit says was a “possible AR-15,” a semiautomatic handgun, a pair of jeans and a long-sleeve shirt.

The suspect made his first court appearance March 25. The suspect's attorney, Colorado Public Defender Kathryn Herold, asked for a status conference before the proof evident, presumption great hearing and preliminary hearing to evaluate the suspect's mental health.

The suspect is set for a status hearing on Tuesday, May 25.

The suspect would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole if he is convicted, as Colorado repealed the state’s death penalty last year.

