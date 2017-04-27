How to make $100,000 by helping police in the Denver metro

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 27 at 4:40PM MDT expiring April 27 at 5:15PM MDT in effect for: Kit Carson
DENVER — Money doesn't grow on trees, but hard work is rewarded. That's why police in Colorado are constantly offering up cash rewards for those willing to hand over information that may help solve a crime.
Just in the Denver metro, there is over $104,000 to be made just off giving tips on cases from the past few years.
Two gunmen, photographed below, are thought to be the men who shot and killed the father of three.
Any tips should be called into (720) 913-STOP.
Up to $27,000 reward after fight left one person dead in Aurora:
Police say they're searching for the murderer of an unidentified victim who attempted to intervene in an assault on Feb. 18 on S. Crystal Cir.
Police have released very little other information, including the victim's identity. There are several rewards out for information though, including $2,000 from Crimestoppers, $5,000 from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a $5,000 reward from the Aurora Police Department and a $15,000 memorial fun reward offered by friends and family of the victim.
All told, that's up to $27,000 for a successful tip called into police at (720) 913-STOP.
Up to $12,000 offered for the murderer who killed Richard "Gene" Hammond:
Police are searching for the person who murdered Hammond, whose picture can be found below, in Fountain, Colorado on Valentine's Day morning of Feb. 14, 2017.
Officers say he was killed while on his way to work, and he was found nearby in his car dead from a gunshot wound.
Anybody with information is encouraged to call (720) 913-STOP.
Up to $10,000 offered for helping solve the disappearance of a Californian in Colorado: