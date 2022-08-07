Live updates: Heavy rain, flooding threatens Denver area, Front Range

DENVER — Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall and causing flash flooding are threatening parts of the Denver metro and the Front Range Sunday. A flood watch has been issued for the area until midnight.

A heavy rain threat may produce rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in as little as 45 minutes, with locally higher storm totals possible, according to the National Weather Service.

We're keeping an eye on conditions as these storms move into Colorado. Read the live updates below.

4:45 p.m. | DIA IMPACTS | There has been a total of 380 delays and 85 cancelations at Denver International Airport as of the time of this posting.

4:42 p.m. | NWS UPDATE | Thunderstorms with heavy rain are becoming more numerous across the northern Front Range. Flash flood threat expected to increase over the next few hours. Flood Watch remains in effect for the foothills, I-25 Corridor, and adjacent plains until Midnight.

4:02 p.m. | WEATHER WARNING | A flash flood warning was issued for east central Larimer County, including the Cameron Peak burn area, until 6:30 p.m. after thunderstorms producing heavy rain appeared on Doppler radar. Rainfall amounts of up to one inch per hour are possible in the warned area.

