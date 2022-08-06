Not as hot Saturday, with scattered late-day storms

DENVER — It was a hot end to the week, with high an official afternoon high of 101 degrees at DIA, breaking the previous record of 99 from 1877. That was our 5th 100 degree day this summer. The record is 13 100 degree days in set in 2012.

This weekend turns cooler, with more widespread moisture arriving. On Saturday, expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Front Range, with scattered thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

On Sunday, highs will be well below the seasonal average in the upper 70s to low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms roll in throughout the day.

Next week will be drier and warm, with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.