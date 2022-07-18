Denver hits 100 degrees, sets new record high for July 18

Denver set a new record high of 100 degrees for July 18 on Monday, breaking the old record of 99 set in 2020 and other years, and marking the fourth 100-degree day so far this year.

That puts 2022 tied for sixth in terms of the most 100-degree days in a year. The summer of 2012 leads that list, with 13 100-degree days; 2005 sits in second place, with seven. And Denver saw five 100-degree days in a year three times, including last year.

Monday also marked Denver’s 29th day so far this year the high temperature has reached 90 or more degrees. The record was set in 2020, when there were 75 days at or above 90 degrees.

The record all-time high temperature for Denver was 105 degrees, last set on July 20, 2005.

Denver’s average temperature so far this month is 74.6 degrees, which could continue to go up if the current forecast over the next two weeks holds up with the continuing hot weather. The warmest July on record was July 2012, when the average temperature was 78.9 degrees.

Monday morning’s low temperature was 72 degrees, which, if it holds, would also be a daily record for the warmest minimum temperature, breaking the 1878 record of 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Heat advisories are in effect for all of northeastern Colorado until 9 p.m., as temperatures are expected to reach between the high 90s and 106 degrees.

Clouds and a few showers had started to form in the mountains and along the Front Range foothills and Palmer Divide by 2 p.m. The NWS says scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop further into the afternoon and bring gusty winds, though not a major cool-down.

Much of the rest of the week in Denver and along the plains is expected to be similar, with highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 60s, along with chances of rain each afternoon because of monsoon moisture in the atmosphere.

