Live weather updates as May snow moves into Colorado

DENVER — Rain has switched to snow after a cold front swept through the state, dropping temperatures by 50 degrees.

All of the metro area, the Palmer Divide and areas of Grand and Park counties are under winter storm warnings, with 4 o 12 inches of snow possible for the storm. Summit County and some of the foothills are also under winter storm warnings for 8 to 20 inches of snow.

Snow started falling overnight across the northern mountains and foothills, and some rain is coming down as well. The storm will continue to shift south through the morning and should arrive in the metro area by noon Friday, according to the NWS. The worst impacts in the Denver metro areae will likely not be until closer to sunset and especially after dark, NWS officials said.

MORE: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream | 24/7 Radar Stream

You can always watch 24/7 weather, radar and news updates on the free Denver7+ app on your TV.

Denver7 Weather

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Refresh this page for the latest.

Friday, May 20

7:31 a.m. | Power Outages | There are very few isolated power outages reported to Xcel Energy at this time, but the utility company said Thursday it's staging employees to respond if there are weather impacts on service. To report an outage, customers can go online, text ‘OUT’ to 98936 to report an outage — text STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage — or call 1-800-895-1999 and follow the prompts.

6:38 a.m. | Travel | There are currently 186 canceled flights at Denver International Airport and 19 delays, according to Flight Aware.

5:30 a.m. | Snow has started falling in Colorado, and ahead of a big weekend, it's already starting to impact some planned events.

Cold, rain and snow moving into Colorado

5:20 a.m. | Weather | Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidlago says the cold front has caused a 50 degree drop in temperatures and the snow is already starting to fall across parts of Colorado.

Strong spring storm now rolling through Colorado

5:15 a.m. | Traffic | Conditions are causing traffic impacts to Highway 287 between County Road 45E and the Wyoming Border. Wyoming has closed northbound Highway 287 from the Colorado state line to Laramie. Check COtrip.org for the latest traffic conditions.

Thursday, May 19

9:51 p.m. | Avalanche Danger |The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning that the avalanche danger will rise Saturday for the Northern Mountains region, they will provide an update on conditions at 4 p.m.

9:02 p.m. | Travel | Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is currently closed on the east side at Many Parks Curve and on the west side at the Colorado River Trailhead.

6:13 p.m. | Changes and Cancellations | All Gilpin County government offices will close at noon and remain closed through the weekend. Emergency services will be operational, and citizens are advised to call 303-582-5500 or 911 for emergencies.

The weather forced changes to several graduation ceremonies. Centaurus High School and Peak to Peak Charter School have changed locations to the 1ST Bank Center and remain at their regularly scheduled date and time. Broomfield High School and Monarch High School will also move to 1ST Bank Center and are moving up to Friday. Boulder High School their moved date and time to Sunday morning and will remain at Recht Field. Lakewood High School and Jefferson High School moved their graduation indoors to their school gyms. Ralston Valley High School moved to the National Western Stock Show Stadium. Adams 14 have moved their graduation ceremonies indoors. Mapleton Public Schools moved their ceremony to May 22 at 10 a.m. outside on the field at DiTirro Stadium. The Chatfield and Columbine ceremonies will be moved to The Denver Coliseum.

Global Dub Fest scheduled for May 21 at Red Rocks was canceled.

The free Black Uhuru show at Levitt Pavillion has been postponed to Sept. 30. Caifanes & La Santa Cecilia is still on for Sunday.

Saturday's High Line Canal Cleanup has been canceled and rescheduled for June 4.

The boys and CHSAA 4A/5A boys and girls lacrosse postseasons will be moved from Saturday to Sunday.